Sex is a tricky topic for many immigrant families. Whether there’s sneaking around or awkward conversations, there’s plenty of outrageous experiences second-generation Canadians have gone through that they love poking fun of. So why not get a live audience in on the action?

In this special episode of “Born And Raised: Love,” Al and Alisha return for a spicy special with guest Anasimone George, recorded live in November for Hot Docs Podcast Festival’s “Sounds of the Six” showcase.

Between questionable toy discoveries, blown cover stories, and risky porn plots brought to life, which member of the trio has the most outrageous sex anecdote? A certain drinking game might hold the answer.

