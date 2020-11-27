CHARLOTTETOWN — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning against consuming beef and chicken that was bottled by a Prince Edward Island man and sold through classified ads in provincial newspapers.

The agency said Thursday the meat products made by Robert Waite of Tignish, P.E.I., carry a risk of botulism. It said the meats sold in 500-millilitre jars with no labels, up to and including Nov. 26, should not be consumed.

But the man behind the bottles of brined chicken and beef maintains there is nothing wrong with his product. “A little bit of salt goes in, a little bit of water goes in — and meat,” Waite said in an interview Friday.

The agency issued its waring after it tested a sample of Waite’s bottled meat and results indicated the food may permit the growth of the bacteria responsible for botulism.