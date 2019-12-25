These are our picks for what’s worth buying on Boxing Day. Check back often, as we’ll be updating this list with deals as they are announced.
Clothing and accessories
- Deal: 50 per cent off winter wear, footwear, and already discounted items.
- Dates: Now until Dec. 28
- Free shipping? On orders over $99
- Deal: 20 per cent off regularly priced items, with 50 per cent off select sale items.
- Dates: Dec. 18 to Dec. 29
- Free shipping? No
- Deal: Up to 60 per cent off select items.
- Dates: Starts on Dec. 23
- Free shipping? No
- Deal: Up to 45 per cent off select items.
- Dates: Dec. 26
- Free shipping? On orders over $50
Aritzia 🍁
- Deal: 50 per cent off everything.
- Dates: Dec. 24 to Jan. 8
- Free shipping? On orders over $150
- Deal: 50 per cent off your entire purchase.
- Dates: Dec. 24 to Dec. 26
- Free shipping? On orders over $50
The Bay 🍁
- Deal: 60 per cent off women’s outerwear, up to 70 per cent of luggage and more
- Dates: Dec 26
- Free shipping? On orders over $99. Beauty orders over $29 are shipped free.
- Deal: Take 50 per cent off sale items with the promo code “BOXING DAY.”
- Dates: Starts on Dec. 24, some deals end Dec. 27 and others end Jan. 5
- Free shipping? On orders over $199
Dynamite 🍁
- Deal: Up to 50 per cent off sale styles
- Dates: Dec. 26
- Free shipping? On orders over $40
Ecksand 🍁
- Deal: 15 per cent off fine jewellery and wedding bands with the promo code “GIFT15.”
- Dates: Dec. 20 to Dec. 30
- Free shipping? Yes
- Deal: To be announced. The retailer is hosting a designer sale on designer Fall accessories.
- Dates: Dec. 24
- Free shipping? For purchases over $100
How To Survive Boxing Day
- Deal: Up to 40 per cent off custom suits, shirts, and overwear.
- Dates: Active, runs for a limited time
- Free shipping? On orders over $150
- Deal: Two for one (almost everything!)
- Dates: Dec. 26
- Free shipping? On orders above $75
Oak + Fort 🍁
- Deal: Up to 60 per cent off select items.
- Dates: On now, runs for a limited time
- Free shipping? On orders above $150
Old Navy
- Deal: Up to 75 per cent off everything.
- Dates: On now, runs for a limited time
- Free shipping? On orders over $50
Pandora
- Deal: Buy one get 30 per cent off, buy two get 40 per cent off, buy three or more get 50 per cent off on select styles.
- Dates: Dec. 26 to Jan. 2
- Free shipping? On orders over $75
Reebok
- Deal: 50 per cent off regularly priced items, with an additional 60 per cent off outlet items with the promo code “SAVEBIG.”
- Dates: Nov. 28 to Nov. 29
- Free shipping? Until Dec. 31
- Deal: Extra 50 per cent off markdown items
- Dates: Dec. 26
- Free shipping? On orders over $75
- Deal: Up to 50 per cent off everything.
- Dates: Until Dec. 29.
- Free shipping? Yes
- Deal: Up to 80 per cent off storewide.
- Dates: On now, runs for a limited time
- Free shipping? On orders over $40
Furniture
- Deal: Up to 50 per cent off select holiday clearance.
- Dates: Dec. 26
- Free shipping? Over $49
- Deal: Savings on select items. Shoppers who buy select sofa sets will get a 58″ Samsung TV for free.
- Dates: Dec. 24 to Dec. 28
- Free shipping? No
EQ3🍁
- Deal: 20 per cent off everything
- Dates: Dec. 20 to Dec. 30
- Free shipping? On orders over $1,000
- Deal: Savings on select items.
- Dates: On now, runs for a limited time
- Free shipping? On orders over $799
- Deal: Savings on select items, with no tax on furniture and mattresses.
- Dates: Dec. 24, runs for a limited time
- Free shipping? Over $498
Electronics
- Deal: Select sales running all week.
- Dates: Some sales go all week, with others running for Dec. 26 only.
- Free shipping? Yes
- Deal: Discounts on select electronics
- Dates: Starts online Dec. 24, in-store on Dec. 26. Runs until Jan. 2
- Free shipping? On orders over $35
- Deal: Discounts on select electronics.
- Dates: Starts online Dec. 24, in-store Dec. 26. Runs until Jan. 1.
- Free shipping? On orders over $75
Nintendo
- Deal: Shoppers who buy a Nintendo Switch will get “New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe” for free. Savings on select games.
- Dates: Dec. 24 to Dec. 31
- Free shipping? On orders over $50
- Deal: Discounts on a wide variety of products, with 50 per cent off on select headphones and mobility accessories.
- Dates: Dec. 25 to Dec. 27
- Free shipping? On orders over $35
- Deal: Discounts on select products. First 30 people in-store at each location on Dec. 26 get a $15 gift card.
- Dates: Online Dec. 25, ins-store Dec. 26. Ends Dec. 31.
- Free shipping? On orders over $35.
- Deal: Discounts on select products.
- Dates: Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.
- Free shipping? On orders over $50.
Beauty and wellness
- Deal: 40 per cent off everything, with an additional 25 per cent off gift sets.
- Dates: Dec. 24 and Dec. 26
- Free shipping? On orders over $75
- Deal: Buy one, get one 50 per cent off. Shoppers who spend over $50 get a free Dewy Finish Setting Spray in travel size.
- Dates: Dec. 24 to Dec. 31
- Free shipping? On orders over $30
- Deal: Savings on select beauty items.
- Dates: Dec. 26
- Free shipping? On orders over $30
- Deal: Extra 20 per cent off sale items in-store and online with promo code SAVEBIG.
- Dates: Dec. 26 to Jan 1.
- Free shipping? On orders over $50
- Deal: Up to 75 per cent off select items.
- Dates: Dec. 26 to Dec. 29.
- Free shipping? On orders over $35
General
- Deal: Up to 70 per cent select items.
- Dates: Dec. 26
- Free shipping? No
- Deal: Discounts on various items. First 20 customers in-store get a $20 PetSmart gift card.
- Dates: Now through Dec. 29.
- Free shipping? On orders over $49
- Deal: Up to 40 per cent off almost everything.
- Dates: Dec. 24 to Dec. 28
- Free shipping? On orders over $50
- Deal: Buy one, get one 50 per cent off regularly priced toys.
- Dates: On now, for a limited time
- Free shipping? On orders over $49
Bonus
Looking to save even more? Cashback programs like Rakuten will be boosting rewards for buyers who use their affiliates for Boxing Day. Exclusive coupon codes from retailers will be available on Retail Me Not Canada.
