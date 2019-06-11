A 5-year-old Wisconsin boy had just one request before he went into the hospital for surgery: He wanted to go dancing.

But not just anywhere. No, Kyu San Juan wanted to boogie down a Green Bay grocery store’s frozen food aisle with his grandpa.

Kyu was born with a condition called cerebral arteriovenous malformation (AVM), which causes an abnormal connection between the arteries and veins in the brain, according to Yahoo!

He was diagnosed with AVM after a rupture in 2017 that caused a seizure and left him incapacitated.

The boy had a craniotomy AVM resection performed in 2018, but it grew back requiring additional surgery, according to his Facebook fundraising page﻿