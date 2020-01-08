Boys Can Be Princesses Too, Lovable Photo Series shows

When Princess Calvin stepped out of his blue crocs and into a glass slipper, it was like he really was Cinderella getting ready for the ball. And as Princess Elias wielded a pan with his hero Rapunzel, he couldn’t help but laugh out of pure joy.

That magical feeling boys get when they’re free to dress up however they want is what a new photography series aims to celebrate.

The Boys Can Be Princesses, Too Project showcases boys who love dressing up as Disney princesses. They frolic and pose with adult cosplayers who look just as fabulous as they do.

Kitty Wolf Photography Princess Elias and his trusty frying pan are a reference to an iconic scene in Disney's "Tangled."

Chicago-based photographer Kitty Wolf was inspired to start the series because of her experiences as a princess party entertainer. A boy she once met dressed as Elsa couldn’t be happier to see her.

“He was over the moon to have a real princess at his party and had a blast the whole time, same as all the girls I’ve done parties for,” she told Parents.

That emotion is one that the boys’ parents are thrilled to see.

​“A child’s gender doesn’t dictate the toys they want to play with. Or the clothes they wear. Or their favorite colors. Or their emotional response to things,” Calvin’s mother said on the project’s website. “Let’s celebrate kids for their kid-ness and let them be little!” ​

Watch the video above to see all the princesses looking their best.