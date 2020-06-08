BP To Slash 10,000 Jobs Globally As Pandemic Pummels Energy Industry

LONDON — Oil and gas company BP announced Monday that it will slash its global workforce by 10,000 jobs as the COVID-19 pandemic slams the energy industry.

Chief executive Bernard Looney said that the cuts will affect office-based roles in BP’s global workforce of 70,000 people and are expected to take place mostly this year. The changes are expected to significantly affect senior levels, cutting the number of group leaders by a third.

“We are spending much, much more than we make – I am talking millions of dollars, every day,″ Looney said in an email to staff that revealed that net debt rose by US$6 billion in the first quarter. “We have to spend less money.”

He pledged to bring down capital expenditure by 25 per cent this year, a reduction of around $3 billion. He also said that it costs $22 billion a year to run the company, including $8 billion in people costs.

“So we are driving down those operating costs by $2.5 billion in 2021 – and we will likely have to go even further,″ he said.

The job cuts come at a time of tremendous change for London-based BP. It had already embarked on a restructuring plan to ensure its long-term viability as the world decreases its reliance on fossil fuels in an effort to fight climate change. BP wants to eliminate or offset all carbon emissions from its operations and the oil and gas it sells to customers by 2050, an ambitious target.