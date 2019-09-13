Ontario Provincial Police Brad Blair was fired from his role as deputy commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police in March.

TORONTO — A former deputy commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police is suing Premier Doug Ford and top staff for wrongful termination, abuse of public office and violations of his fundamental rights in a $15-million lawsuit.

Brad Blair and his lawyer announced the lawsuit at a press conference at Queen’s Park Friday.

Blair is already suing Ford for $5 million for defamation. The Ontario premier publicly accused Blair of breaking the Police Services Act, a claim that the veteran officer says damaged his reputation.