Wait, Why Is Brad Pitt Teaming Up With The Property Brothers?

Here’s a collab you probably didn’t see coming: Brad Pitt x the Property Brothers.

That’s right: Zooey Deschanel’s Canadian-born beloved Jonathan Scott and his renovation-loving twin Drew teamed up with the Oscar winner to fix up a house for Pitt’s longtime makeup artist and friend.

The surprising collaboation is part of the Property Brothers’ new show “Celebrity IOU,” where Drew and Jonathan Scott help famous people renovate the homes of people they’re close to.

Look who’s coming to Celebrity IOU! Don’t miss Brad Pitt on tomorrow night’s episode of #CelebIOU at 9|8c. pic.twitter.com/8jQyFtULMo — HGTV (@hgtv) April 12, 2020

The idea for the show came from a conversation they had with actress Viola Davis at the Emmys, Jonathan told Entertainment Weekly. “We know our audience loves celebrities, but often they don’t relate to seeing them renovate their own homes,” he said. When Davis told them she was on board, the series was a go. (Imagine the high of hearing that Viola Davis approves of an idea you had?!)

On the first episode of “Celebrity IOU,” which aired Monday night, Pitt helped renovate the home of makeup artist Jean Black. They started working together on the 1990 movie “Cool World” and have been friends ever since.

Black rarely gives interviews, but granted a rare one to GQ in 2017, where she talked about their professional relationship and the friendship that’s developed between them.

“Brad and I are both loners,” Black told the magazine. “We had kind of a sense we could enjoy being in the same room without having to talk all the time.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Brad Pitt accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role at the Oscars on Feb. 9.

According to the Property Brothers, Pitt was fun to work with and kind to everyone.

“Brad is obsessed with architecture and real estate, and he really understands design. He said from the very beginning he wants to be involved,” Jonathan told Entertainment Weekly.

“Some of the ideas for the solutions in creating that space for Jean to work from home came from Brad, who was already very familiar with the space plan.”

And the episode revealed he was also good with tools. “Oh, my gosh, I think he out-smashed us,” Jonathan said.

Black was thrilled with the final product. “I honestly can’t take it all in,” she said. “It was like a dream.”

Unfortunately for many of the show’s viewers, though, Pitt didn’t gratuitously take off his shirt during the construction project, the way his character in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” did to adjust antenna on top of a roof.

brad pitt knew good and damn well he didn’t have to take his shirt off to fix that antenna. but he did that for us — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) July 29, 2019