MONTREAL ― It’s called the “brain drain” ― the trend of highly-skilled or educated Canadians moving to the U.S. for higher salaries or a warmer climate ― and it’s been a concern for policymakers for decades. Now, research from job search site Indeed suggests U.S. President Donald Trump may be helping to slow that trend, by making America a less attractive place for Canadians. In a new analysis of its traffic, Indeed found a 36-per-cent drop in the number of job searches in Canada for U.S. positions. U.S. jobs accounted for 1.9 per cent of all Canadian job searches in the second quarter of 2019, down from 2.9 per cent in mid-2016, before Trump’s electoral college victory. Watch: Canada’s most in-demand jobs for 2019. Story continues below.

But the trend doesn’t seem to be running the other way, Indeed said. While there has been a spike in interest in Canadian tech jobs from abroad, that interest isn’t coming from the U.S. “We found that aside from a brief spike in the few months following the 2016 election, the share of clicks on Canadian tech job postings coming from the U.S. has been fairly stable in recent years,” Indeed chief economist Brendon Bernard said in an email to HuffPost Canada. In a report issued earlier this year, Indeed found there was a 58-per-cent spike in foreign interest in Canadian tech jobs, but that was largely due to a rise in interest in India.