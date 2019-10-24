d3sign via Getty Images Your breast cancer risk is lower if you get pregnant — but only if you get pregnant young.

There’s a ton of seemingly contradictory information out there about breast cancer and pregnancy. Getting pregnant will help keep you safe from breast cancer! Except when it won’t. Breastfeeding will also deter cancer! But it might hide your symptoms. What exactly is going on here? Shawn Chirrey, a senior manager of analysis at the Canadian Cancer Society, explained it’s all about estrogen. “Estrogen is one of the main hormones associated with breast cancer,” he told HuffPost Canada. “It has an impact on the growth of breast cells, and experts believe it plays a role in the growth of breast cancer cells as well.” Watch: 8 facts about breast cancer. Story continues after video.

What that means is that in most cases, the more pregnancies a woman has, the smaller her breast cancer risk. “Pregnancy interrupts the exposure of breast cells to circulating estrogen,” because it lowers the amount of menstrual cycles you have, Chirrey explained. But that only applies to women who get pregnant at a young age. Women who have children later than 30 are at the same risk as women who never get pregnant, because of the sustained estrogen exposure they’ve had throughout their life at that age. And women who start menstruating younger than 12 or who enter menopause after about 55 will have a higher risk for the same reason, he said.

kate_sept2004 via Getty Images Breastfeeding can reduce the risk of breast cancer.