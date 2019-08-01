yaoinlove via Getty Images Airlines were some of the worst offenders for breastfeeding shame in 2019.

Once again, it’s time to celebrate an advocacy week we shouldn’t still need, but clearly do. The first week of every August is World Breastfeeding Week, the goal of which is to empower parents and enable breastfeeding. By now, most of us know that the world’s top health experts recommend exclusive breastfeeding until a child is six months old, with continued breastfeeding to age two and beyond. But those who choose and are physically able to breastfeed still face a slew of practical, social and physical barriers. Moms are still fighting to be able to pump at work. Breastfeeding parents are still being asked to cover up. And somehow, they’re still being asked to leave the premises for feeding their babies in public. WATCH: Breastfeeding mom asked to cover up on flight. Story continues below.

Breastfeeding is permitted at KLM flights. However, to ensure that all our passengers of all backgrounds feel comfortable on board, we may request a mother to cover herself while breastfeeding, should other passengers be offended by this. — Royal Dutch Airlines (@KLM) July 16, 2019

There’s reason to be offended, alright, and it’s not the breastfeeding mom. And if you think we’re so much more progressive in Canada, think again. In March, a mom tweeted that an Air Canada rep told her she’d have to breastfeed her infant in the plane bathroom (the company later clarified that this wouldn’t be the case, but sheesh). More of this, please: Remember last year when a flight attendant on a Philippine Airlines flight breastfed a passenger’s baby because the mother had run out of formula? Now THAT’s support! 2. Work Just because women are supposed to be allowed to pump at work doesn’t mean it happens. An Alabama mom lost her job at a small company this year over her request for breaks to pump when she returned from leave (apparently there are variations in accommodation rights there when a company has less than 50 employees, a lawyer explained to WHNT News). In July, an Idaho mom asked a judge to reconsider dismissing her lawsuit against her employer, Home Depot, for not allowing her request for unpaid breaks to pump. While the judge did find that the store director made derogatory comments about her requests to pump (including that it was just her “diet plan to lose weight”), he didn’t agree that she was “constructively discharged,” ie. had no choice but to quit. Her lawyer argued that “no reasonable working mother would stay in a job that did not allow her to pump enough milk to feed her baby or stay in a job where she had to work in physical pain because of engorged breasts leaking milk,” according to the Idaho Statesman.

Sakan Piriyapongsak / EyeEm via Getty Images Ouch.

More of this, please: Not everyone is the worst. In January, an Arizona mom received such a refreshing response from her manager about her request to pump at work that she posted it on Reddit. Now, if only this wasn’t so rare that it makes headlines, eh?

3. Pools, schools, or just everywhere You name a public place, a mom has probably been shamed there for breastfeeding in the last year alone. In July, an Indiana mom said a local water park told her she couldn’t breastfeed in public there. In June, a Texas mom was told to cover up or leave while breastfeeding at a public pool. When she refused, the manager called the police, and the mom had to leave the pool. Cool, cool. That same month, a Pennsylvania mom took to Facebook to complain that she was told to cover up while nursing her baby in a pizzeria, with the manager going as far as to bring her an apron.