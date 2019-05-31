Sacred Life Jewelry/Facebook This piece by Victoria jewelry designer Sandra McMullen contains a mom's breast milk and some hair from her baby's head.

Breast milk is often called “liquid gold,” but a jewelry designer in Victoria is taking the reference to the next level.

Sandra McMullen of Sacred Life Jewelry creates pendants out of breast milk — a niche trend known as DNA jewelry that involves incorporating elements of humans, animals, or plants.

While McMullen also makes pieces out of placenta, hair, umbilical cord, cremated ashes, and animal fur, she told the Sooke News Mirror that her breast-milk jewelry is by far the most popular. In fact, she has a five-month wait-list for her pieces.

“I get breast milk in my mailbox every day, mailed to me from all over Canada,” she told CTV News.

“It captures that breast feeding journey which is incredibly special and important, and it can be hard to let go,” she told the Sooke News Mirror. “Just to be able to have that memory, you can look down and have that time together again.”