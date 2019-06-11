Westend61 via Getty Images A lot of men think drinking breast milk will help them bulk up. (Disclaimer: the man in this stock image probably isn't drinking breast milk)

In a 2004 thread titled “Breast Milk = Ultimate Anabolic Food,” one user wondered if it was too “selfish” to get some breast milk from his wife. “My son has nearly doubled his LBM in his first 3 months of life. do you think this will work for a grown-ass-man like me? i bet breast milk would rock as a bodybuilding supplement.. hmmm,” he wrote. “It gives me incredible energy I don’t get from other food and drinks,” A New Yorker named Anthony told The Cut in 2015. “I felt like it was just extra and it couldn’t hurt,” body builder Jameson Ritenour told Fatherly this June, explaining that he takes whatever is left over from when his girlfriend nurses their children, and mixes a few ounces with his protein powders. But ... can it hurt? So, we’ve established dudes are drinking breast milk, sometimes for the titillation, but often for “gainz” (as they say in the body-building world), but ... should they be? While breast milk is indeed touted as best for babies, experts have warned about the risks of using milk from online sources or informal donations. Earlier in June, Health Canada warned people of the potential health risks that come from buying or sharing unprocessed breast milk. “Human milk is a bodily fluid and can transmit substances, such as prescription and non-prescription drugs, and can be contaminated with viruses, such as HIV,” the agency said in a release. Plus, it’s actually illegal to sell breast milk online, Health Canada previously told Health Canada. When sold for the purpose of food, donor breast milk is regulated under the Food and Drugs Act, Health Canada notes on its website.

by Sigi Kolbe via Getty Images "This is the breast supplement I've ever tried!" ((Disclaimer: the man in this stock image also probably isn't drinking breast milk, but honestly, who even knows anymore.)