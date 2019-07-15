Mom Gets Grief For Flying With A Breast Pump Without Baby

blanscape via Getty Images A U.S. reporter says she was "harassed" by a gate agent for trying to fly with a breast pump.

﻿Working moms have enough to juggle without getting lip service from airline gate agents when they need to travel. But that’s exactly what a reporter says happened to her as she tried to bring a TSA-approved breast pump on a recent Delta Airlines flight. “He tried to take it 3x so I nicely explained. Then he says this: ‘Well, where is your baby?’” NBC News correspondent Jo Ling Kent said in a tweet Friday. “Well, sir, perhaps you haven’t met a working mom before.”

Was just harassed by a @Delta gate agent for carrying a TSA-approved breast pump on the plane. Something I do often w no issue.



He tried to take it 3x so I nicely explained. Then he says this:



“Well, where is your baby?”



Well, sir, perhaps you haven’t met a working mom before. — Jo Ling Kent (@jolingkent) July 12, 2019

Oh, dude. Kent’s tweet went viral, and left many people shaking their heads over the agent’s alleged misguided comment. Some pointed out that, if Kent’s baby had been with her, she may not have required a breast pump (although many women do choose to pump exclusively). Others pointed out that it’s a breast pump, not a baby pump.

Ignoramus. It's not a baby pump it's a breast pump, and lactating mothers rarely leave their breasts at home when they fly. — Frank Hagan (@FrankFshagan) July 13, 2019

And, many wondered what year it is that women are still being questioned about their baby-feeding choices. A Delta representative eventually apologized over Twitter, and called the incident “disappointing.”

Hi Jo, thanks for contacting us. This is very disappointing to hear! :-( I sincerely apologize for this experience. Please DM your Delta confirmation number and allow us to look into this further. HML — Delta (@Delta) July 12, 2019

Disappointing, yes, but not surprising. The stigma around baby-feeding is nothing new, and we say “baby-feeding” because it doesn’t matter if you breast feed, formula feed, or pump — you will be shamed for doing it in public, for giving your baby a (Gasp!) bottle, or for pumping anywhere that isn’t the inside of a closet. According to a recent U.S. survey, 24 per cent of people think breastfeeding or using a pump in public is inappropriate. And, 61 per cent believe it’s inappropriate to breastfeed or pump in a restaurant. So, where exactly are people supposed to feed their babies? Right, in the home, where new moms should be banished for at least a year. Cool, cool. WATCH: Mom loses her job after requesting to pump at work. Story continues below.

