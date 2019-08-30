A legal challenge aimed at stopping British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of U.K. parliament has been denied an interim interdict at the Court of Session in Edinburgh. A cross-party group of British MPs and peers filed a petition at Scotland’s highest civil court earlier this summer aimed at stopping the prime minister from being able to prorogue parliament. They called for an interim interdict on Thursday to halt prorogation until a final decision has been made on the case. On Friday, Judge Lord Doherty dismissed the action ahead of a full hearing originally set for Sept. 6. “I’m not satisfied that it has been demonstrated that there’s a need for an interim suspension or an interim interdict to be granted at this stage,” Doherty said. “A substantive hearing is set to place for Friday, September 6, before the first possible date parliament could be prorogued.”

Aiden O’Neill, representing those for the action, argued for the substantive hearing to be moved forward. He said: “There is an urgency to this — any delay is prejudicial — not just to the prejudice of the petitioners, but to the country as a whole.” The hearing was then moved up from Sept. 6 to Sept. 3 in the “interest of justice.” Doherty said: “I’m going to move the substantive hearing forward to Tuesday. “Weighing consideration in the balance, it’s in the interest of justice that it proceeds sooner rather than later.” A request was also made by the petitioners that Johnson issue a legally-binding statement to the court, known as an “affidavit,” over his reasons for the suspension.

75 MPs, including me, have put forward a legal challenge to the PM’s #Parliamentshutdown. Although the judge has refused a temporary halt to the Prime Minister’s plans, I welcome the news that the full hearing has been brought forward to Tuesday next week. https://t.co/TCgA3O2doI — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) August 30, 2019

This is not automatically granted, but if it were to be, the prime minister could potentially be called to face cross-examination. A government spokeswoman said: “As we have set out, the government needs to bring forward a strong domestic legislative agenda, and MPs are not prevented from scrutinizing our withdrawal from the EU. “We are glad the court found against the interdict — there was no good reason to seek one, given the full hearing is due to take place next week, and the process of bringing the session to an end will not start until the week commencing 9 September.”

It is disappointing that we have to go to the courts to protect British democracy. British Labour MP Ian Murray