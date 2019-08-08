James West/CP Former New Brunswick premier Brian Gallant announces his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party at the New Brunswick Legislature in Fredericton on Nov. 15, 2018.

FREDERICTON — Former New Brunswick premier Brian Gallant has been hired by Toronto’s Ryerson University. Gallant announced on Facebook Wednesday he will become a special advisor to Ryerson’s president while remaining an MLA for Shediac Bay-Dieppe. He will advise the president on innovation, cybersecurity, and law. “I’m very excited to have been offered an opportunity to help our country foster an innovative, prosperous, and fairer economy through a reputable institution like Ryerson University,” Gallant wrote. “Helping the university build a law school and (looking) at how to improve access to justice throughout Canada are projects that I also look forward to contributing to moving forward,” he wrote.

Gallant practised law in Dieppe before entering politics. He lost power last fall after the Liberals failed to form a minority government in the weeks following the tight Sept. 24 provincial election. Gallant announced a few months ago he wouldn't run in the next election, but he would remain an MLA until then. Interim Integrity Commissioner, Charles Murray, said Thursday he reviewed Gallant's contract with the university and approved it, after some changes in the wording. Backbench and opposition MLAs are allowed to hold other jobs but they cannot be lobbyists or employees within the provincial government. "Historically, being an MLA wasn't even considered to be the only job that you would have," Murray said in an interview. "It's not that long ago we had members with full professions outside of the legislative assembly. The restrictions in the law are really only for cabinet ministers."