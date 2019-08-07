The Canadian Press Brian Kyle Thomas was found guilty of second-degree murder after a Winnipeg bus driver was stabbed 12 times during a fight in February 2017.

WINNIPEG — The man convicted of killing a Winnipeg bus driver in what a judge described as a brutal and explosive stabbing will not be eligible for parole for 12 years.

Irvine Jubal Fraser, who was 58, was stabbed 12 times during a fight with Brian Kyle Thomas in February 2017.

Earlier this year, a jury found Thomas guilty of second-degree murder, which carries an automatic sentence of life in prison.

The Crown and defence had asked that there be no parole eligibility for 12 years.