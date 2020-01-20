Mike Sudoma/CP Manitoba Premier, Brian Pallister shakes hands with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Fairmont Hotel in Winnipeg on Jan. 20, 2020.

WINNIPEG — Premier Brian Pallister is raising the possibility of imposing a carbon tax in Manitoba as he tries to fashion a green plan that will meet with the federal government’s approval. But he’s simultaneously warning that Ottawa will have to show some flexibility if it wants him to continue playing the role of bridge-builder to the other two Prairie provinces, where talk of western alienation and outright separation has escalated since Justin Trudeau’s Liberals won re-election on Oct. 21. “The prime minister has said and numerous of his colleagues have said that they are seeking to build a stronger country. To do that, Manitoba is the bridge,” Pallister said after a 30-minute meeting with Trudeau, who is in Winnipeg for a federal cabinet retreat. “If you can’t get along with friendly Manitobans, there’s a lot of other Canadians you can’t get along with.” Watch: Environment minister says new emissions targets are coming

Pallister’s government initially came up with a green plan that included a carbon tax that was below the national standard set by the Trudeau government. He scrapped the plan when it was rejected by Ottawa and joined his fellow conservative premiers in challenging the federal carbon tax backstop in court. Ottawa is imposing its tax on provinces that have refused to meet the national standard for pricing carbon emissions: Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. The national tax was initially imposed in New Brunswick as well but that province came up with its own tax after the election, which has since been approved by the feds. Pallister said he’ll unveil a new green plan and discuss it with the federal government “in the not too distant future.” That dialogue, he added, “will include a carbon price of some kind.” Whereas the national carbon tax is structured to escalate over time, Pallister indicated that he believes any tax should be “flat and low like the Prairie horizon.” Moreover, he said Ottawa must give Manitoba credit for steps it’s already taken to reduce carbon emissions, such as investing in clean hydro electricity. “We’ve put billions of dollars at risk to green up the environment and we deserve respect for that,” Pallister said. ‘We deserve to be respected’ “We deserve to be respected for our green record. We do not deserve to be called climate-change deniers by anybody ... We want acceptance of our made-in-Manitoba green strategies.” However, federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson was not enthusiastic about crediting the province for past measures. “We have to be forward-looking with climate change,” he said after making an announcement elsewhere in Winnipeg. “At the end of the day, the challenge that we are facing is one of the emissions that exist today. We need to ... have plans as to how we’re going to reduce the emissions that exist today.” Trudeau’s tete-a-tete with Pallister came on the second day of a three-day federal cabinet retreat, being held in Winnipeg in a bid to reach out to a region that spurned Trudeau’s Liberals in the Oct. 21 election. The election reduced the Liberals to a minority. They were entirely shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan, where Liberal environmental and climate policies are widely blamed for gutting the energy industry. Manitoba, where the Liberals lost three of seven seats, is somewhat friendlier turf. Pallister has signalled his willingness to work with Ottawa, in stark contrast to the other openly hostile Prairie premiers, Alberta’s Jason Kenney and Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe.