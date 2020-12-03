Canada’s least-liked premier has an emotional plea for Manitobans as lockdowns continue amidst the COVID-19 pandemic’s surge: “This year, you don’t need to like me.” In an emotional speech Thursday, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister called on residents to listen to public health guidance and follow the rules, even if they “don’t care for” him personally. “If you don’t care for me I understand, I totally do,” Pallister said. “I’m the guy who has told you that you cannot shop. I am the person who has come forward here in front of you 75 times, and has asked you to do things you’ve never done before, and has asked you to do that every day.”

John Woods/THE CANADIAN PRESS Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks to media in Winnipeg on Oct. 7, 2020.

Manitoba is currently under some of the strictest lockdown measures in Canada, with non-essential business closed, and social gatherings limited to just the immediate household. For most of November, the province held the highest per capita rate of active COVID-19 infections, but has recently been surpassed by Alberta. According to Angus Reid polling released last week, Pallister is the lowest rated premier in Canada, with only 32 per cent of respondents approving of him. He’s followed by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, who holds a 40 per cent approval rating. Canada’s most popular premier is B.C.’s John Horgan, with 65 per cent.

