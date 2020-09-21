B.C. Premier Calls Snap Election For October

MARTIN OUELLET-DIOTTE via Getty Images

LANGFORD, B.C. —B.C. Premier John Horgan has called a provincial election for Oct. 24, putting the NDP’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic front and centre of his bid for a majority government. Horgan said Monday he grappled with the idea of calling an election but there are significant health and economic challenges facing the province with an unstable minority government. B.C. has a fixed election date set for October 2021, but he said to wait another year would be time wasted. “I believe the challenges we face are not for the next 12 months but indeed for the next four years and beyond,” the NDP leader said.

The province’s minority NDP government took power in 2017 after signing an agreement with the Greens, but Horgan said political stability is needed and that is what he is seeking. “I believe that stability will come by asking the people of British Columbia where they want to go and who they want to lead them.” Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson and Green Leader Sonia Furstenau have questioned the need for an election during the pandemic. Furstenau, who became the party’s leader a week ago, said Horgan put his political future and that of his government ahead of the people of B.C. “This is an irresponsible and unnecessary election,” she told a news conference. She also rejected Horgan’s claims that Green opposition to NDP legislation during the spring session of the legislature contributed to his decision to seek a new mandate, adding that the agreement the party signed “didn’t stipulate utter and total agreement with the NDP.”

This is an irresponsible and unnecessary election. B.C. Green Leader Sonia Furstenau