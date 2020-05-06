Andrew Chin via Getty Images A couple walks on the pathway at VanDusen Botanical Garden which reopened during the coronavirus pandemic on May 2, 2020 in Vancouver.

VICTORIA — British Columbia has outlined a gradual reopening of its economy with certain health services, retail outlets, restaurants, salons and museums resuming some operations in mid-May.

All of the government’s reopening plans are contingent on organizations developing proposals that follow provincial guidelines to control the spread of COVID-19.

Hotels, resorts and parks would follow in June, with some entertainment venues opening again in July, but not large concerts.