05/06/2020 18:22 EDT | Updated 12 minutes ago

British Columbia Will Start To Reopen During Mid-May

The province will slowly let certain health services, stores, restaurants, salons and museums open.

  • The Canadian Press
Andrew Chin via Getty Images
A couple walks on the pathway at VanDusen Botanical Garden which reopened during the coronavirus pandemic on May 2, 2020 in Vancouver.

VICTORIA — British Columbia has outlined a gradual reopening of its economy with certain health services, retail outlets, restaurants, salons and museums resuming some operations in mid-May.

All of the government’s reopening plans are contingent on organizations developing proposals that follow provincial guidelines to control the spread of COVID-19.

Hotels, resorts and parks would follow in June, with some entertainment venues opening again in July, but not large concerts.

Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS
People are seen walking along the seawall in English Bay in Vancouver on May 4, 2020. 

A mix of online and classroom post-secondary education is planned for September, along with classes returning for students in kindergarten to Grade 12.

Conventions, large concerts, international tourism and professional sports with a live audience will not be allowed to resume until either a vaccine is widely available, community immunity has been reached, or effective treatment can be provided for the disease.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2020.

  • The Canadian Press
