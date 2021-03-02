Britney Spears Explains Why She Rarely Posts Photos Of Her 2 Kids

Ethan Miller / Staff Britney Spears in Las Vegas on Oct. 18, 2018.

There’s a reason Britney Spears doesn’t share photos of her two kids on social media, she said this week: She wants to protect their privacy.

On Instagram on Monday, the singer shared a rare view into her family life. She posted two photos of herself with her sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14. Britney and the boys are standing in a field, the two boys wearing masks, and Britney has hers pulled down to her chin.

In the caption, Spears explained her decision.

“I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it,” she wrote. “But I went out of my way to make this cool edit ... and guess what ... They’re finally letting me post it!”

Spears shares her two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Sounding just like any other mom, Spears also talked about how shocking it is that her kids got so big. “It’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast,” she wrote.

She also sang her sons’ praises: “I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right.”

Spears has been famous since she was a child herself — she was just 15 when her debut single “Baby One More Time” blew up. That her sons want to live out their teenage years and figure out who they are privately sounds like a great parenting choice and a very healthy option.

Barry King / Contributor Britney Spears with her sons Jayden, left, and Sean at the premiere of "Smurfs 2" on July 28, 2013. The boys were 6 and 7, respectively.

Spears and Federline shared 50/50 custody of their two boys until 2019, when it was amended to a 70/30 split favouring Federline. Earlier that year, Federline accused Spears’ father and conservator Jamie Spears of breaking down a door to get to Sean, then 13, and “violently” shaking him while the boys were at their mother’s. Jayden apparently witnessed the physical altercation.