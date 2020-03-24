Life

Canadian Politicians As The Cast Of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' Because Why Not

Pandemic self-isolation and reruns lead to some strange places.
HuffPost Canada Staff

Like millions of humans right now, we’re burning time binge-watching TV shows. As we enjoyed the silliness of the NBC/FOX cop sitcom “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” there came an epiphany: Det. Charles Boyle looks like Andrew Scheer.

And then we went down a rabbit hole. So here is the Canadian politician fantasy cast of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Enjoy.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer as Det. Charles Boyle
Andrew Scheer Flickr/NBCUniversal
Boyle, played by Joe Lo Truglio, is a food connoisseur. Scheer's favourite food is popcorn.
Liberal MP Marc Miller as Det. Jake Peralta
Gov't of Canada/Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Miller is the minister of Indigenous Services and a former infantry commander in the Canadian Army Primary Reserve. Peralta, played by actor Andy Samberg, hated drills in the police academy.
Bloc Quebecois MP Kristina Michaud as Sgt. Amy Santiago
Provided/ FOX Image Collection via Getty Images
Michaud is a Bloc Quebecois MP who is bilingual in French and English. Santiago, who is played by actress Melissa Fumero, speaks French after having nine drinks.
Liberal MP Emmanuel Dubourg as Capt. Ray Holt
CP/NBC
Dubourg was a teacher before becoming a Quebec MNA in 2007 and then an MP in 2013 for the riding of Bourassa. Holt, played by Andre Braugher, is a mentor to Det. Amy Santiago.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford as Det. Michael Hitchcock
Andrew Scheer Flickr/IMDB
Ford owns a home in Florida. Hitchcock, played by Dirk Blocker, went to Florida as the team tried to take down a mobster.
Liberal MP Rachel Bendayan as Det. Rosa Diaz
CP/FOX Image Collection via Getty Images
Bendayan is a lawyer who represents the riding of Outremont in Quebec. Diaz, played by actress Stephanie Beatriz, has testified in court.
Liberal MP Omar Alghabra as Adrian Pimento
Gov't of Canada/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Algahabra is the parliamentary secretary to the prime minister (public service renewal) and to the deputy prime minister and minister of Intergovernmental Affairs. He studied mechanical engineering; Pimento, played by Jason Mantzoukas, did not.
NDP MP Laurel Collins as Gina Linetti
HuffPost Canada/NBCUniversal
Collins has a master's degree in human security and peacebuilding from Royal Roads University, has taught university courses and published a book. Linetti, played by Chelsea Peretti, would claim she has done the same.

Watch related video: “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is going Quebecois:

