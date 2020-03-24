Like millions of humans right now, we’re burning time binge-watching TV shows. As we enjoyed the silliness of the NBC/FOX cop sitcom “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” there came an epiphany: Det. Charles Boyle looks like Andrew Scheer.
And then we went down a rabbit hole. So here is the Canadian politician fantasy cast of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”
Enjoy.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer as Det. Charles Boyle
Andrew Scheer Flickr/NBCUniversal
Liberal MP Marc Miller as Det. Jake Peralta
Gov't of Canada/Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Bloc Quebecois MP Kristina Michaud as Sgt. Amy Santiago
Provided/ FOX Image Collection via Getty Images
Liberal MP Emmanuel Dubourg as Capt. Ray Holt
CP/NBC
Ontario Premier Doug Ford as Det. Michael Hitchcock
Andrew Scheer Flickr/IMDB
Liberal MP Rachel Bendayan as Det. Rosa Diaz
CP/FOX Image Collection via Getty Images
Liberal MP Omar Alghabra as Adrian Pimento
Gov't of Canada/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
NDP MP Laurel Collins as Gina Linetti
HuffPost Canada/NBCUniversal
Watch related video: “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is going Quebecois: