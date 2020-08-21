John P. Fleenor/NBC via Getty Images Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta in season 7, episode 10 of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

This week, fans of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” were treated to the first trailer of the Quebec adaptation, “Escouade 99.” The project has been highly anticipated since it was announced last year, so it’s no surprise the trailer had hundreds of thousands of views within a few hours of its release.

Actress Melissa Fumero, who plays Amy Santiago in the original version, was visibly thrilled to see the first images, saying it was “like peeking through another dimension.”

She was less enthusiastic, however, about the choice of a white actress, Mylène Mackay, to play her character. In the original version, Fumero’s character comes from a Cuban-American family, and the actress herself is of Cuban descent.

But in “Escouade 99,” Amy Santiago is renamed Fanny and is no longer racialized. Another Latina character, Rosa Diaz, is also played by a white actress, Bianca Gervais, and renamed Rosalie.

Gotta day though after watching this... I’m suddenly curious about the Latina population in Quebec. Just sayin 🤔 — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) August 20, 2020

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” has been celebrated for its diversity and commitment to inclusion. Responding to Fumero’s tweet, many Latinas pointed out how empowering it felt to finally see themselves represented on American television.

exactly !! as a latina who felt reallg seen with your version of amy and stephs rosa. i have to say im dissappointed :( https://t.co/yIWUdTm3Q4 — daya is WATCHING LUCIFER (@jessperaIta) August 20, 2020

no but seriously it makes me so sad specially as a latina i’m so attached to rosa and amy and i feel so connected to them and now they just pretend latinos characters don’t exist? — cande @daymiIler (@amysantiagq) August 20, 2020

While the characters of Rosa and Amy appear to lose their heritage in “Escouade 99,” the roles of Captain Ray Holt and Lieutenant Terry Jeffords — portrayed by Black actors Andre Braugher and Terry Crews in the English version — are being played by Black Quebecers.

Lack of diversity on Quebec television has been a hot topic in the province, especially in the wake of renewed attention to the Black Lives Matter movement. Last month, organizers of the Artis gala, which celebrates the most popular names on Quebec television, came under fire for their overwhelmingly white list of nominees. Last year, after similar criticism, the president of the province’s Union des artistes, Sophie Prégent, had said that the lack of diversity was “hurtful,” since some 15 per cent of the union’s members are second-generation immigrants.

Friday, after Quebec media covered her initial comments, Fumero took to Twitter to double down, saying she had been “thinking about this a lot.” She noted that, while she understood that the province doesn’t have a very large Latino community (according to Statistics Canada data from 2016, there are approximately 133,000 people who identify as Latin American in the province), the roles of Amy and Rosa “could’ve gone to any BIPOC, so it’s disappointing to see that missed opportunity.”

I’ve been thinking about this a lot, and it basically comes down to this... while I understand the Latina population is v small in Quebec (& how many of them are funny actors?) the Amy n Rosa roles could’ve gone to ANY BIPOC so it’s disappointing to see that missed opportunity. — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) August 21, 2020

Furthermore, I love actors so I do not mean to shame these actresses, it’s not their fault... it’s up to the decision makers. Also, you guyssssss Amy is not sexy ON PURPOSE. So that bums me out too. — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) August 21, 2020

She also took a moment to mention that she did not hold a grudge towards actresses Mackay and Gervais, pointing out that “it’s up to the decision makers.”

“Lastly,” she added, “if the show is successful, I hope the creators take that opportunity to hire more BIPOC in supporting and guest roles.”

Showrunner Patrick Huard (“Bon Cop, Bad Cop”) has not commented on the situation.