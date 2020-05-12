It was the summer of ’69 some really bad takes.

Canada’s own rock legend Bryan Adams has joined the list of celebrities who have decided to make their uninformed views on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic public for no apparent reason.

On Monday, Adams posted an Instagram video of himself, performing his hit single ‘Cuts Like A Knife’ accompanied by an angry rant filled with false claims for a caption. Adams said he was supposed to be performing at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England but the gigs had been cancelled because of safety measures around due to the pandemic.

But Adams had some very specific descriptors for who he thought was to blame for “the whole world” being “on hold.”

Adams deleted his tweet late Monday night. You can read his rant on Instagram. Warning: it contains graphic language.

Adams has posted on wet markets before, and in this post, he used inaccurate claims that have often been used in racist attacks against Asian populations during the pandemic.

While wet markets in China have been investigated and linked to diseases like SARS, there are several factors that play into a pandemic. Early research suggests that the virus may have started with a bat, but there’s no proof that it started because of people eating them, as Adams suggests, and the latter claim is widely regarded as false.

The more accepted — but still unproven — hypothesis is that another animal contracted the SARS CoV-2 virus from bats and passed it onto humans.

And on the theory that that contact was made at a live-animal market in Wuhan, Prof Stephen Turner, head of the department of microbiology at Melbourne’s Monash University, told the Guardian: “I don’t think it’s conclusive by any means.”

The 60-year-old performer is a known animals rights activist and constantly advocates for the vegan diet. He joins celebrities like Ricky Gervais, Joaquin Phoenix and Paul McCartney, who have also called for the closing of wet markets, places around the world where produce and perishable items like meat are often sold.

As for the accusation there being “virus making greedy bastards — the conspiracy of the virus being created in a lab in China has been falsely promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump as well, but once again, experts say there’s absolutely no scientific evidence behind this claim.

We’ve reached out to Adams for comment, and will update this post if he responds.

While Adams made the post to apologize to fans for the cancelled shows and push his incorrect beliefs, it seemed to have mostly backfired on him, with many calling him racist:

Looks like your gigs getting cancelled was actually karma for you being such a terrible person. Lots of people are going through hardship and not suddenly becoming insane racists. — tess⁷ ⟭⟬ (NSFR) 🇨🇦 (@taeronto2013) May 12, 2020

Some called for Royal Albert Hall to denounce him, and for Governor General Julie Payette to revoke Adams’ order of Canada.

I should think that the @RoyalAlbertHall might be rethinking your booking after that outburst. — smls (@slewisimpson) May 12, 2020

cc @GGJuliePayette Now is the time to begin a formal procedure to revoke Bryan Adams’ membership in the Order of Canada — Pitsiulaaq ❄️ (@pitsiulaaq) May 12, 2020

Others couldn’t resist taking shots at his music:

He’s not going to Heaven with that attitude — John McCallum (@johncmack) May 12, 2020

If Bryan Adams wants to blame my people for the pandemic then at the very least we get to blame him for making our elementary school dances tedious and torturous. — Jen Sookfong Lee (@JenSookfongLee) May 12, 2020

And some called him out for ignoring the severity of the situation and the hundreds of thousands of lives lost and millions affected and instead making it all about him: