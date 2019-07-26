Mounties in Manitoba are asking that anyone who may have unwittingly helped two teen homicide suspects leave the area where they were last seen to come forward.

Cpl. Julie Courchaine says police aren’t saying that’s what happened, but aren’t ruling out any possibilities.

Courchaine says Bryer Schmegelsky, who is 18, and his 19-year-old friend Kam McLeod may have changed their appearance.

She urges the public across the country to keep a careful watch out for the pair, who are wanted in the deaths of three people in northern British Columbia.