09/24/2019 11:42 EDT

Why Queen Elizabeth Shut Down Buckingham Palace's Secret Bar

Sometimes, you have to play the party pooper.

The Queen doesn’t drink much, but she does enjoy the occasional gin and Dubonnet. Her staff, though, doesn’t seem to have learned their own limits — Dickie Arbiter, the Queen’s former press secretary, just revealed the reason Buckingham Palace’s private bar for royal employees had to be closed down.

