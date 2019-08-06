Walmart This pink bulletproof backpack at Walmart was sold out when HuffPost Canada searched for it on Aug. 6.

Imagine how terrified parents in the U.S. must be, now that bulletproof backpacks are on their shopping lists, right next to spiffy new shoes and a cool new lunchbox. “It’s incredibly depressing,” Igor Volsky, the director of Guns Down America, a gun-control advocacy group, told the New York Times. “The market is trying to solve for a problem that our politicians have refused to solve.” A deadly weekend in the U.S. A pair of horrific mass shootings in the U.S. left 31 people dead this weekend. In El Paso, Texas, the death toll creeped upward to 22 Monday from the shooting two days earlier at a Walmart store, with two additional victims succumbing to injuries. Police zeroed in on a racist screed posted online before the shooting to try to link it to the suspect. In Dayton, Ohio, even more questions remained about what spurred the suspected shooter to target a popular nightlife stretch in an attack that left the suspect’s sister among the dead. The shootings have left parents in a panic as kids are set to return to school in September. “I shouldn’t be afraid to send my child to school. My boy starts kindergarten and the first thing in my mind is should I buy a bulletproof backpack ... I’m so sad,” one person wrote on Twitter.

You know what’s crazy? I am online looking for a cute BULLETPROOF BACKPACK for my 12 yr old sister. 🤯 — Les (@MajesticleLes) August 6, 2019

I shouldn’t be afraid to send my child to school😩 my boy starts kindergarten and the first thing in my mind is should I buy a bulletproof backpack 💔😔 I’m so sad — Kayy (@Justcallkayy) August 6, 2019

Having the right to bear arms does not mean you need weapons that are capable of killing mass amounts of people. Just had a parent ask if investing in a bulletproof backpack was a good idea. The kid is 11! She should be looking at cute nee clothes. Is America Great yet? — Dan Garry (@DanGarry3) August 6, 2019

Are bulletproof backpacks effective? Well, that’s the thing. Not really. HuffPost U.S. previously reported that Guard Dog Security and Bullet Blocker — makers of the backpacks — offer Level IIIA ballistic protection, as rated by the National Institute of Justice. “That means it’s capable of stopping a bullet from a handgun, but not from a rifle like an AR-15 ― a semi-automatic civilian version of the military’s M16 that has become the recent gun of choice for mass shooters,” HuffPost reported. WATCH: Experts put bulletproof backpacks to the test. Story continues below.