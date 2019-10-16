It takes a village, as the old saying goes, and parents today often seek out that support network, whether it’s through playgroups, Facebook groups, or simply chatting up other parents at the park.

But, as we’ve all likely seen in the comments section of any parenting Facebook post (calm down, Brenda, not everyone thinks hot dogs are poison), these networks don’t always offer up the support and camaraderie new parents really need. Mom shame and judgment run rampant, both online and via the direct comments from other parents who disagree with someone’s choices.

Almost 70 per cent of parents even report being bullied by another adult, according to a survey by TODAY Parents, just for being different (one mom said she was bullied for being quirky, for instance) or making different parenting choices. For those on the receiving end of that treatment, the so-called parenting village can be a lonely and isolating place.

“I tend to just keep to myself now. But like, you always second guess yourself, and feel uncomfortable talking to people,” Hamilton mom Leanne Stephenson told HuffPost Canada.

Stephenson said she feels constantly judged because she breastfeeds her 18-month-old daughter overnight, and bed-shares with her. The judgment comes from all directions, she said, including family members, friends, co-workers, her managers at work, other parents, and Facebook parenting groups, where she’s been told it’s “not normal” for babies that age to still be waking in the night.

WATCH: The truth about baby sleep. Story continues below.