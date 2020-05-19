OCEAN CITY, Md. ― A company in Baltimore has created “bumper tables” designed to allow people to practice social distancing while eating and talking in outdoor settings amid the coronavirus pandemic. The inflated tube tables created by Revolution Event Design & Production were debuted at Fish Tales, a restaurant in Ocean City, Maryland, on Saturday, news outlets reported.

ASSOCIATED PRESS In this image made from a video by Revolution Event Design & Production, "Bumper tables" are seen at Fish Tales, a restaurant in Ocean City, Md., Sat. May 16. 2020.

The tables are designed with a hole in the middle to accommodate people around 4 to 6 feet (1 to 2 metres) tall. Participants can then move themselves around using the wheels attached to the bottom of the table and maintain a 6-foot (2-meter) distance from each other. “We wanted to come up with a creative and fun way to keep everyone safe and compliant, but still bring back the social and festive and party aspect of the event,” Erin Cermak, the CEO of Revolution Event Design & Production, told the Baltimore Sun.

This restaurant in Maryland intends to use bumper tables to keep customers six feet apart once it begins to take seated diners. pic.twitter.com/ReCLbzcowF — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2020