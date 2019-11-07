Ambush On Canadian-Owned Mine In Africa Leaves Dozens Dead, Missing

OUAGADOUGOU — Dozens of people were feared still missing on Thursday after an ambush on workers near a Canadian-owned mine in Burkina Faso killed at least 37 and wounded 60 in the worst such attack in the West African nation for years.

Quebec-based gold miner Semafo said five of its buses with a military escort came under fire on the road leading to its Boungou mine in the eastern region of Est, about 40 kilometers from Boungou, on Wednesday.

The assailants’ identity was unclear, but Burkina Faso is struggling to combat surging Islamist violence in the remote eastern and northern scrubland areas.

It was unclear how many people were in the convoy, what their nationalities were or how many were missing. Two security sources told Reuters that potentially dozens were still unaccounted for.