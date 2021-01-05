Ontario Opens 1st Field Hospital As Health-Care System Pushed To Limit

Joseph Brant Hospital/Twitter This photo posted Monday on Twitter by Joseph Brant Hospital shows the new field hospital open for patients in Burlington, Ont.

BURLINGTON, Ont. — Ontario’s first field hospital built during the coronavirus pandemic is taking patients this week as COVID-19 infections strain the health-care system.

The facility in Burlington, Ont., which was built on the grounds of Joseph Brant Hospital, was ready to treat patients as of Monday.

The hospital says it’s responding to increased pressure on hospital capacity across the southern Ontario region that includes Hamilton, Niagara, Haldimand County and Burlington.