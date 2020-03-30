Gwengoat via Getty Images Red sign hanging at the glass door of a shop saying "Closed due to coronavirus".

MONTREAL ― A quarter of Canada’s small and medium sized businesses won’t be able to make rent on the first of the month this Wednesday, according to a survey from an industry group. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), which represents 110,000 privately-owned businesses across the country, surveyed nearly 10,000 of those companies over the weekend, and found only one in five is still fully open for business. Forty-two per cent said they are worried about having to close their business permanently. Watch: 5 financial measures for Canadians impacted by COVID-19. Story continues below.

Statistics Canada defines a small or medium-sized business as having fewer than 500 employees, but some CFIB members are larger ― the only standard for membership is that it be a privately owned company not traded on stock markets. The CFIB is calling on provincial governments to offer eviction protection for commercial tenants, in much the same way British Columbia and Ontario enacted residential tenants protections. It’s also asking provinces for property tax relief in the form of a 25-per-cent reduction in the amounts owed. This lower tax rate would be in place for the duration of the crisis. The federal government announced last week that it is increasing its wage subsidy for businesses impacted by COVID-19 to 75 per cent of wages, back-dated to March 15. CFIB executive president Laura Jones believes that this move may have prevented many layoffs. “We heard right away from businesses saying ‘We were thinking of laying off, but now we’re holding off,’” Jones told HuffPost Canada.