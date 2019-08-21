Toronto's Infamous Illegal Pot Shop Wins Ontario Cannabis Lottery

Andrew Francis Wallace/Getty Images CAFE has four locations in Toronto, including the one pictured here on Fort York Blvd., and another on Harbord St. which won the second round of the Ontario cannabis lottery.

A Toronto illegal cannabis dispensary that’s been the target of a police raid and multiple orders to shut down has just won the province’s lottery for a retail licence.

Cannabis and Fine Edibles (CAFE) confirmed with HuffPost Canada that one of its locations, on Harbord St., has been randomly selected by the province to sell weed legally.

“CAFE has been successful in the lottery process for its application for a provincial recreational cannabis retail license in Ontario,” wrote lawyer Jack Lloyd on behalf of the Canadian Cannabis Retailers’ Union, of which CAFE is a member.

On the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) website, CAFE is listed under its corporation number, 11180673 Canada Inc.

The winning location just north of the city’s downtown was raided by law enforcement in July, however it appears to continue to operate. On Wednesday, a tent was set up outside the store — currently entombed in concrete blocks — where customers spoke to staff equipped with iPads.