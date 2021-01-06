'Caillou' Is Cancelled And Parents Are Thrilled

PBS Kids He didn't see this coming.

While many kids will need some extra hugs to help them process this news ― remember how you felt watching the series finale of your favourite show? ― it looks like their grown-ups will be alright. Many are taking to social media to share their feelings. And it’s not all nice.

Alluding to Caillou’s famously whiny personality, one Twitter user described the eternal toddler as “the animated advertisement for birth control.”

The animated advertisement for birth control has finally been cancelled after 20 years.#CaillouIsOverParty #RipCaillou https://t.co/n8hnM46RUh — Jiminy Jonkers (@ToonBoy94) January 6, 2021

Some saw the tot’s retirement as a sign from the universe that the dumpster-fire series of events from last year is finally over:

#caillouisoverparty it turns out 2021 is better than 2020 after all!! — megan (@its_meegan17) January 6, 2021

All races, all colors, all creeds, religions, and political backgrounds. What unites us? ALL and I do mean ALL parents are celebrating the cancellation of Caillou, today. #Caillou 2021 is delivering — Amanda 💫👩‍🚀🌏Solar System Ambassador (@awinteriscoming) January 6, 2021

Georgia runoff looking good and Caillou is cancelled!!! #2021 you made me smile a little #Caillou #georigarunoff pic.twitter.com/UCvovLIiTm — Demi 👻 (@DemiDarkoXD) January 6, 2021

There was much virtual grinning ...

#Caillou is canceled put a smile on my face pic.twitter.com/nfOFNyljv2 — Stimmy Hendrix (@LuchaaVandross) January 6, 2021

Rejoicing ...

2021 says; I hear you and see you! Rough days are still ahead but at least you won’t have to endure Covid & Caillou. 🙌 And all parents said, AMEN! #CaillouIsOverParty #Calliou #PBS https://t.co/W5nojtM3hx — MIM (@FedUpInMiddle) January 6, 2021

And singing at the top of one’s lungs ...

It was a "dive-with-your-windows-down-singing-at-the-top-of-your-lungs" kind of morning. The year is looking great! I mean... #Georgia is amazing. Oh.. also.. #Caillou was cancelled. 2021 is starting off right pic.twitter.com/mgrZMb2FCC — Joe Sorg (@thejoesorg) January 6, 2021

Not to mention head scratching over how the show managed to stay on air for so long ...

What was even the message with that show all I remember was him whining about everything and being kinda violent — Denard Taylor (@Solarwolf857) January 6, 2021

Some suggested Caillou had it coming, with his baby-pinching ways ...

And that “attitude” ...

Caillou after a two decade run on PBS Kids, has officially been cancelled.



Feeback to the news has been generally positive, which reflects just how much people, including parents of the target demographic, were never a fan of Caillou's attitude in the series. pic.twitter.com/66VIiFhdnN — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) January 6, 2021

Others went straight for the #goodriddance hashtag ...

Caillou getting cancelled is the start to 2021 I needed. That bald headed little terror can no longer brainwash kids into being worse. #goodriddance #caillou — Indig_Nation (@Indig_Nation_) January 6, 2021

And then there were those folks who looked to the future, wondering how this kid will fare in the real world after 20 years of unbridled fist-to-floor tantrums.

Entitled 20-something?

Now someone do the adult version where Caillou is an entitled 20 something Kick-starting his app in Silicon Valley... #CaillouIsOverParty #CaillouWillRiseAgain pic.twitter.com/dtvXFwUALK — 🖤 LynXi K💕✨Ugfuglio✨ Skumpy😘 (@lynxi_kei) January 6, 2021

Future world leader loser?

2021 off to a kick ass start for parents! With #Trump & #Caillou both gone within the same month allows the opportunity to teach the little ones that being mean, whiney, and spoiled will not get you what you want! pic.twitter.com/8ssoB5AIak — CoffeeQueen4 (@rhodyred2014) January 6, 2021

Failure-to-launch man-child?

Looks like #Caillou has FINALLY been cancelled. I wonder if this is what he is going to be like when he grows up? https://t.co/yEWzQUqU5S — Ed Bell (@HorrorForgotten) January 6, 2021

And then there were those who felt a scrap of sympathy for the ousted small child. Like this Twitter user:

And this mom, who went as far as to say she “didn’t mind” Caillou.

Am I the only parent who didn't mind #Caillou? https://t.co/Pzj02gu53Z — Hey Weatherlady!™ Rh😷nda Lee (@Rhonda_A_Lee) January 6, 2021

One nostalgic mother even reached for the heart emoji. She reminisced about how much her kid used to love Caillou ― all while acknowledging that the firing of TV’s notorious bad boy was “some good news for 2021.”

Well, this is some good news for 2021. Though, I have an odd soft spot in my ❤️ cause my kid loved #Caillou so much when he was little. @bpoulin⁩ https://t.co/0t7ElySb6t — Jess Can’t Wait Until Jan 20th (@jesscass) January 6, 2021

And then there was this Twitter user, who simply saw the poetry in Caillou’s sensitive reactions to life’s little disappointments:

After 20 years, #PBS has officially CANCELLED #Caillou



*do not go gentle into that good night, rage, rage, until the dying of the light* pic.twitter.com/FlPmUXKjgi — Dana (Store Name) #AmplyBlackVoices (@sagesurge) January 6, 2021

It’s been ... something, following Caillou’s journey for the past 20 years. While the Internet’s busy working out its mixed feelings, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish him well in all his future endeavours.