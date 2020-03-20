Calgary Police Find Mother Of Newborn Girl Abandoned In Alley

CALGARY — A newborn baby girl who was reported as having been abandoned in a back alley is completely healthy and her mother is receiving the support she needs, police said Friday.

Staff Sgt. John Guigon of the Calgary Police Service said officers received a call Thursday from a resident in the city’s southeast, who said she had found the infant in a box with a blanket over top of it while out walking her dog.

Guigon said the baby, who is only two or three days old, was taken to hospital and given a clean bill of health.

“We actually deployed half of our unit, 12 detectives, who got onto it fairly fast. We found out relatively quickly that the little girl, who was very healthy, wasn’t showing any signs of having actually been abandoned,” Guigon, who is with the child abuse unit, said in an interview with The Canadian Press.