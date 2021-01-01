Murder Warrants Issued For 2 Teens Following Calgary Police Officer’s Death

Calgary police have issued first-degree murder warrants for two people they believe were involved in the death of an officer during a traffic stop.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett, who was 37, died on New Year’s Eve.

Police say he had pulled over an SUV in the neighbourhood of Falconridge about 10:30 p.m. and was hit and dragged on the road when the vehicle took off.

A second unrelated vehicle was also involved and may have come into contact with the officer on the road, said police. They added the driver of that vehicle stayed at the scene and is helping with the investigation.