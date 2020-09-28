CrackMacs/Twitter The rainbow crosswalk in Calgary, with BLM spray-painted across it.

Calgary Pride is not letting new graffiti on the city’s rainbow crosswalk sow divisions. The organization says they want to send a message about the importance of solidarity between the LGBTQ Pride and Black Lives Matter movements. The organization said In a statement Sunday that it is asking the city and supporters not to remove the black spray paint spelling out “BLM” from the rainbow crosswalk downtown. The graffiti was first brought to public attention Sunday afternoon by Twitter user CrackMacs.

Rather than condemning the graffiti, Calgary Pride expressed solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, noting how the Pride movement was born from Black trans people. “Calgary Pride has been made aware of the BLM spray paint on the rainbow crosswalk downtown, and we’ve requested that it not be touched or changed for the time being,” the organization wrote in a statement. “The Pride movement was born inside the courage of Black Trans folks who fought back in the face of oppression. Calgary Pride supports the BLM movement and message. Black Lives Matter. Indigenous Lives Matter. Trans Lives Matter. Their stories matter and they cannot be erased.” The organization is being heralded for its nuanced response and messaging.

❤️ 🇨🇦



A masterclass on tolerance, acceptance, and solidarity from Calgary Pride.



Someone spray painted BLM on a rainbow crosswalk.



Calgary Pride said don’t remove it, because they agree. https://t.co/o6XHJIG59V — Stephen Punwasi (@StephenPunwasi) September 28, 2020

When I first saw this, I was pretty cheesed.



The Pride community of Calgary made me see the light on this one though.



You are some good people. I appreciate your composure and compassion.



Thank you. — Jason Alexander 🇨🇦 (@casinodwarf) September 28, 2020

This was a sensitive, thoughtful, culturally accurate response. You folks rock. — Gimme Demonic Vampires!🦇(BIDEN/HARRIS 2020) (@R_A_R_J_Jr) September 28, 2020

A rainbow sidewalk was tagged with BLM recently.



Instead of getting mad, @CalgaryPride made a beautiful statement and showed solidarity with #BLM.



Why?



Probably because Calgary Pride understands what it means to be oppressed and would never stand with the oppressor. https://t.co/rpNh5jIIPI — Jeff Hillyard (he/him)😷 (@jphillyard) September 28, 2020

This isn’t the first time the crosswalk has been vandalized. Most recently, the crosswalk was vandalized twice in one week in 2019 with homophobic slurs. Rainbow crosswalks across Canada have been subject to tar and feathering, skid marks and paint vandalism. Like many rainbow crosswalks across Canada, the Calgary crosswalk features black and brown stripes to specifically note the significance of people of colour in the LGBTQ movement. WATCH: B.C. town rallies to preserve its rainbow crosswalk. Story continues below.