Calgary Stampede Organizers Wrangle Waste With Compostable Utensils

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press Two young boys enjoy a hot breakfast at the Stampede in Calgary on July 6, 2019.

CALGARY — More than 20,000 people chowed down on pancakes last weekend during a family breakfast on the Calgary Stampede grounds.

That’s an awful lot of disposable forks, knives and plates — not to mention cups for water and coffee.

But a single garbage bag weighing about 13 kilograms was all that went to the landfill, said Xaviere Schneider, the Stampede’s environmental co-ordinator.

“Honestly, I do a fair bit of dumpster diving during Stampede,” she said.

“It’s all about trying to maintain our diversion rate and making sure that people are composting and recycling as much as possible and just making sure we’re not producing too big of a footprint from an event this big.”