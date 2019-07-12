Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press This photo shows teams competing in a chuckwagon race at the Stampede in Calgary. Three horses have already died at the event this year.

CALGARY — A driver has been suspended and fined after a collision during a Calgary Stampede chuckwagon race that resulted in the death of a third horse during this week’s Rangeland Derby.

Stampede officials say in a statement that the accident happened Thursday evening in seventh heat.

They say driver Chad Harden impeded another driver’s chuckwagon and caused a third rig to collide with the track’s inner rail, resulting in severe injuries to a horse.

The three other horses on the third wagon had minor injuries.