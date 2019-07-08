Chris Young/The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, left, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford pose for a photograph together in Toronto on May 3, 2019.

CALGARY — The premiers of Alberta, Ontario, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and the Northwest Territories are mixing business with pleasure at the Calgary Stampede. According to a release from the Alberta government Jason Kenney will officially welcome the other provincial leaders at a traditional white hat ceremony during the premier’s annual Stampede pancake breakfast this morning.

It says formal meetings will follow, noting the five leaders share common goals such as building pipelines and free trade within Canada. The Calgary meeting, according to the release, will build on discussions from last month’s Western Premiers’ Conference in Edmonton, where Kenney and B.C. Premier John Horgan clashed over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project that would carry Alberta oil to the West Coast.