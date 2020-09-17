Calgary Driver Charged After RCMP Spot Tesla With Seemingly No Driver

CALGARY — RCMP have charged a man with dangerous driving after an officer pulled over a speeding Tesla on a central Alberta highway that appeared to be driving itself with no one inside.

Police received a complaint about a speeding car on July 9 near Ponoka, north of Red Deer.

“Sure enough, a short time later the Tesla goes by. The officer was sitting in the centre median and he too was like, ‘Noooo,’” said RCMP Sgt. Darrin Turnbull.

“He couldn’t see anybody in the vehicle.”

He said the car was travelling over 140 km/h and both front seats were completely reclined and two people inside appeared to be asleep.

When the officer turned on the emergency lights on the police cruiser, other vehicles on the highway pulled over but the Tesla accelerated up to 150 km/h.

“He gets up closer to the vehicle and hits the siren, and it’s at that point he can see the driver pop up and pull over,” Turnbull said.

“We can’t say whether he was sleeping or not, or whether he was just reclined back.”