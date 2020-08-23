Peaches From California Recalled Over Salmonella Concerns

Canadian Food Inspection Agency Prima Wawona, based out of Fresno, Calif., has recalled fresh peaches with various brand names because of a potential Salmonella contamination.

OTTAWA — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says some imported peaches are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The agency says Prima Wawona, based out of Fresno, Calif., has recalled fresh peaches with various brand names because of the potential contamination.

The peaches were sold in packages and individually, between June 1 and Aug. 22.