The Bank of Canada is redesigning the five dollar bill and they’re asking Canadians for their input on what it should look like.

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz made the announcement at the Vancouver Board of Trade’s economic outlook forum on Thursday.

Suggestions like Celine Dion and Gord Downie are already pouring in, but ultimately it will be Bill Morneau, Canada’s Minister of Finance, who will make the final decision.