OTTAWA — Nearly 100 Canadian fire experts have been sent to Australia to help battle one of the worst wildfire seasons the country has ever seen, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told his Australian counterpart Wednesday the country is ready to do more.

In a phone conversation with Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Trudeau “expressed his condolences and sorrow on behalf of all Canadians for the deaths and destruction caused by the wildfires,” a statement from Trudeau’s office said afterward, and for “the major loss of wildlife and natural devastation.”

“He recalled Australia’s past generous assistance to Canadian firefighters when wildfires spread through Canadian communities,” the statement went on.

A spokesman for Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said all Australia has requested so far is more people.

Canada has offered money and equipment to aid other countries in the past, including a $15-million offer of cash and temporary use of some water-bombers when the Amazon rain forest was on fire in Brazil and Bolivia last summer. Global Affairs Canada has not yet said whether any of that money flowed or if the water-bombers were deployed.

University of British Columbia biology professor Karen Hodges said it is common for the international firefighting community to share resources and expertise in times of need.

“Whenever there are catastrophic wildfires other countries are willing to help,” she said.

