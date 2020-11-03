Canada Approves HIV Self-Test For The 1st Time

Yuri Markarov/Unity Health Toronto via CP Dr. Sean Rourke is seen here in an undated handout photo. He says he’s working with community organizations across the country to launch a telehealth program in January that will distribute 60,000 self-tests and connect people with care.

Federal regulators have approved the first HIV self-test in Canada in a long-awaited move that experts have called critical to reaching people who don’t know they have the virus.

Health Canada granted a medical device licence on Monday to a one-minute, finger-prick blood test manufactured by bioLytical Laboratories, which is based in Richmond, B.C.

Canada follows dozens of other countries in greenlighting the technology, which has been endorsed by the World Health Organization as a tool to reduce the number of people with undiagnosed HIV.