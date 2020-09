Canada Joins U.S., EU In Calling Belarusian Leader Illegitimate

OTTAWA — Alexander Lukashenko is not the legitimate leader of Belarus and he is disregarding basic human rights and democratic principles, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement on Thursday. “Canada considers that Alexander Lukashenko lacks the legitimacy to be the leader of Belarus,” Champagne said, after commenting that his “so-called inauguration” as president behind closed doors follows a “fraudulent” election. “The inauguration is as illegitimate as the elections it follows ... Such gestures only show Lukashenko’s disregard for basic democratic principles and the fundamental human rights of the people of Belarus,” Champagne said.

Canada condemns so-called inauguration of Lukashenko in Belarus

The Canadian condemnation comes on the same day that Reuters reported new sanctions against Belarusians are in the works, according to sources. The United States, Britain and Canada plan to impose sanctions on Belarusian individuals following what they view as a rigged election on Aug. 9 and violence against peaceful protesters in the following weeks, six sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Four of the sources, all of whom spoke on condition of anonymity, said the U.S., British and Canadian sanctions could come as early as on Friday, though this could slip given the challenge of co-ordinating among three nations. The sources said the sanctions aimed to show there would be consequences for the disputed election and the treatment of protesters in Belarus, a former Soviet state where President Lukashenko has ruled for 26 years. Lukashenko, whose forces have detained or driven out all of Belarus’s leading opposition figures, arrested thousands of protesters and clamped down on news reporting, was abruptly sworn in for a sixth term on Wednesday.