Feds Consider Using Border Data To Identify Travellers Applying For Benefit

OTTAWA — A federal official says the government is considering using data on incoming travellers to prevent vacationers from claiming a benefit for people who must quarantine or isolate due to COVID-19. The Canadian Press isn’t identifying the source because the person was not authorized to speak publicly on behind-the-scenes discussions. The government promised earlier this week to introduce legislation to prevent anyone who returns to Canada after a vacation or another non-essential trip from receiving the $500-a-week benefit during the mandatory 14-day quarantine period. The source says officials are drafting the legislation and expect it to include information-sharing mechanisms among agencies and departments to identify anyone looking to flout the rules. The earliest legislation could be introduced is later this month when the House of Commons is scheduled to return from a break. In the meantime, the government says it will hold off processing applications from anyone who returned from overseas until the new rules are in place, retroactive to Jan. 3.

It wouldn't take much for the government to start matching up names of incoming travellers with those who have applied for the sickness benefit after having updated a similar program in the last year. That program now sees roughly 20 million names of anyone arriving by land or air shared with Employment and Social Development Canada to help its investigators identify improper payments of unemployment and seniors benefits. Federal border officials have since 1992 shared information on arriving travellers with their counterparts overseeing benefits such as employment insurance to flag claimants who didn't tell the government about absences from Canada and might have received benefits they weren't eligible to receive. At first, the information was shared from the declaration cards people filled out on arrival, but it has since gone digital with self-serve kiosks at airports tracking names. It also now includes people arriving by land. Those details are in two briefing notes from late 2019 and obtained by The Canadian Press under the Access to Information Act. Employment and Social Development Canada said it began looking for EI recipients in the data just before 2020. The data started being scoured for old-age security recipients over the summer. A November 2019 briefing note to the department's deputy minister said officials expected to "significantly increase the recovery of payments made to ineligible El claimants" because the new measures "(do) not rely on travellers to self-disclose absences from Canada." The department was unable to share any results from the program, but also noted it began during an unprecedented drop in cross-border travel as a result of the pandemic.