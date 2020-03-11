Adrian Wyld/CP Finance Minister Bill Morneau responds to a question in the House of Commons on Jan. 28, 2020 in Ottawa.

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the federal Liberals will deliver the 2020 budget on March 30.

This year’s budget will be the first of the government’s minority mandate, and Morneau has said it will have a climate lens.

But the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has changed some spending plans.

Morneau said last week the budget will likely include an increased contingency fund should the economic hit from COVID-19 be prolonged and deep.

