POLITICS
03/11/2020 15:03 EDT | Updated 53 minutes ago

When Is Canada’s Budget For 2020 Coming? Morneau Says Spending Plan Will Be Released March 30

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has changed some plans.

  • The Canadian Press
Adrian Wyld/CP
Finance Minister Bill Morneau responds to a question in the House of Commons on Jan. 28, 2020 in Ottawa.

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the federal Liberals will deliver the 2020 budget on March 30.

This year’s budget will be the first of the government’s minority mandate, and Morneau has said it will have a climate lens.

But the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has changed some spending plans.

Morneau said last week the budget will likely include an increased contingency fund should the economic hit from COVID-19 be prolonged and deep.

Watch: Morneau says budget will help Canada tackle ‘real’ challenges

 

The budget deficit is projected to be $28.1 billion before any new spending the Liberals will add to meet platform commitments, such as the first steps towards a national pharmacare program.

Speaking in the House of Commons today, Morneau touted the federal government's fiscal position as a way to deal with any economic challenges, particularly those facing the economy today.

RELATED

  • The Canadian Press
MORE: economy politics Bill Morneau coronavirus canada budget