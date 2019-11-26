NEWS
11/26/2019 18:27 EST

Canada's Best Hope Of Meeting Emission Targets Is Hiking Carbon Price: Economists

A carbon price 10 times higher will be more cost effective than regulations and subsidies, a new report says.

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images
Activists rally for action on climate change on Sept. 27, 2019 in Montreal, Canada.

 

Watch: Carbon dioxide levels hit record high. 

 

 

Watch: The Liberals will not raise carbon price past 2022. Story continues below.

RELATED

MORE: Climate change Environment canada carbon tax carbon pricing